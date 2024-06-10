Avowed Release Date Leaked in Official Obsidian Blog

An official Obsidian blog post accidentally revealed the release date for Avowed moments after the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

Recommended Videos

The hotly anticipated fantasy RPG got a new story trailer at the event yesterday. While a 2024 release window was confirmed, the exact date was left out, much to the dismay of fans. However, the developer’s marketing team spilled the crucial detail in its latest blog, mentioning a November 12, 2024, launch date for Avowed.

A statement by Game Director Carrie Patel and the team, as seen in the original post, read:

“The last few months at Obsidian Entertainment have been fast-paced and exciting. Since we saw you at the Xbox Developer Direct this past January, we’ve been busy with Avowed getting it ready for release on November 12, 2024. Today, we’re thrilled to have revealed our first-ever story trailer at Xbox Games Showcase 2024, and to talk with you more about what we’ve shared.”

Some eager fans noticed this “slip-up” and took to social media to share the finding. The news quickly reached the folks at Obsidian, who promptly removed the release date from the blog. Fortunately, we were able to grab a screenshot before the post was edited.

Related: Gears Of War E-Day Brings Marcus & Crew Back To The Limelight

Since Obsidian has technically not announced the release date on any other marketing channel, this leak is as good as unconfirmed, for now.

Obsidian releases usually happen in the fall, and the developer had confirmed the same for Avowed. Recent rumors also suggest a November release, which would bode well for the sales numbers of the new Xbox Series X|S consoles launching this holiday season.

Additionally, Xbox also has the Starfield DLC, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Indiana Jones due for release this year. According to a report by The Verge’s Tom Warren, a November release for Avowed would make sense as per Activision’s release schedule.

So, why is Obsidian hesitant to specify a release date for Avowed? It’s possible that the leaked date (November 12) is subject to change. Considering Assassin’s Creed: Shadows comes out in early access on the same day, Obsidian may be looking to avoid a clash for its first first-party title. But until an official announcement, all of this is just speculation.

Avowed will launch this year exclusively on PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X|S as a Day 1 Game Pass release.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy