Wondering what you need to do to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft? It takes a fair few steps, but it can be done if you have the patience. So, to go from next to nothing to a towering city block, here’s how to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft
This solution comes, in part, from Infinite Craft Solver. It’s a lengthy set of recipes, so be prepared. And while some of Infinite Craft Solver’s solutions can be pared down, I’ve yet to find a shorter solution on this occasion. So, to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft, here are all the steps you need to follow.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Dust = Sand
- Sand + Sand = Desert
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Earth + Dust = Planet
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant = Storm = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Tree = Wood
- Fire + Wood = Campfire
- Campfire + Earth = Charcoal
- Charcoal + Water = Pencil
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Steam + Fire = Engine
- Charcoal + Water = Pencil
- Pencil + Engine = Piston
- Piston + Earth = Skyscraper
- Dust + Planet = Pollen
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Pollen + Smoke = Bee
- Bee + Steam = Honey
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Mountain + Honey = Bear
- Fire + Earth = Lava
- Lava + Water = Stone
- Stone + Bear = Cave
- Cave + Piston = Elevator
- Elevator + Earth = Skyscraper
Related: Does Infinite Craft Have an Ending?
So what can make once you’ve got Skyscraper in your Infinite Craft item box? Here are just a few of the more interesting recipes I came across:
- Skyscraper + Romance = Empire State Building
- Oasis + Skyscraper + Dubai
- T-Rex + Skyscraper = Godzilla
That’s everything you need to know about how to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft. Now that you know, make sure to experiment with your new word to see what other strange combinations you can whip up, and we’d be interested to know the most entertaining that you’re able to come up with. Let us know in the comments below.