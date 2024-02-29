Category:
Video Games

How to Make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 07:01 pm
Skyscraper in Infinite Craft.

Wondering what you need to do to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft? It takes a fair few steps, but it can be done if you have the patience. So, to go from next to nothing to a towering city block, here’s how to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft

Recommended Videos

How to Make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft

This solution comes, in part, from Infinite Craft Solver. It’s a lengthy set of recipes, so be prepared. And while some of Infinite Craft Solver’s solutions can be pared down, I’ve yet to find a shorter solution on this occasion. So, to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft, here are all the steps you need to follow.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Sand + Sand = Desert
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Earth + Dust = Planet
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant = Storm = Tree
  • Tree + Tree = Forest
  • Forest + Tree = Wood
  • Fire + Wood = Campfire
  • Campfire + Earth = Charcoal
  • Charcoal + Water = Pencil
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Charcoal + Water = Pencil
  • Pencil + Engine = Piston
  • Piston + Earth = Skyscraper
  • Dust + Planet = Pollen
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Pollen + Smoke = Bee
  • Bee + Steam = Honey
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Mountain + Honey = Bear
  • Fire + Earth = Lava
  • Lava + Water = Stone
  • Stone + Bear = Cave
  • Cave + Piston = Elevator
  • Elevator + Earth = Skyscraper

Related: Does Infinite Craft Have an Ending?

So what can make once you’ve got Skyscraper in your Infinite Craft item box? Here are just a few of the more interesting recipes I came across:

  • Skyscraper + Romance = Empire State Building
  • Oasis + Skyscraper + Dubai
  • T-Rex + Skyscraper = Godzilla

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft. Now that you know, make sure to experiment with your new word to see what other strange combinations you can whip up, and we’d be interested to know the most entertaining that you’re able to come up with. Let us know in the comments below.

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.