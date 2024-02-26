Infinite Craft’s name suggests that it’s, well, infinite, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some kind of pat on the back involved. So if you’re wondering if Infinite Craft has an ending, here’s what you need to know.

Does Infinite Craft End?

Infinite Craft does not have an ending, right now. If it was on Steam, it’d be labelled Steam Early Access because the developer is still working on it. It may be that the creators will eventually introduce an ending — that when you create a certain number of new, previously unseen items the credits roll, letting you continue but knowing you’ve done well.

But there’s no ending at all at the moment. You just keep making and making and making until you decide you’re done with the game. Your collection of objects/ingredients will keep getting bigger, but at no point does the game inform you that you are done, that you are the official King of Infinite Craft. That, in turn, might have you wondering…

Is Infinite Craft Really Infinite?

The way Infinite Craft works is that people combine objects and, if no-one else has ever combined those two items, the AI decides what item to make. As long as people keep playing the game (and it stays up), new objects will be created. It’ll keep going and going and going.

But hang on a second… couldn’t it just run out of words? The answer to that is no because the underlying system actually makes up words. Combine Hooter with Hurricane, both real worlds, and Infinite Craft gives you… Hooticane. It’s straight up made up a new word with the assistance of whoever put those two words together.

So, while our list of all recipes and combinations in Infinite Craft might have been on the money initially, Infinite Craft and its players have since been creating new words and combinations. Short of creator Neal pulling the plug or an asteroid slamming into the Earth, Infinite Craft is infinite.

So the answer to does Infinite Craft have an ending is no, but it might get one in the future. It can, however, keep going indefinitely, making up new words as appropriate.