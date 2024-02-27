SpongeBob’s only home isn’t a pineapple under the sea. The iconic Nickelodeon character is part of the world’s hottest sandbox game, Infinite Craft, but adding him to your arsenal is no easy feat. Here’s how to make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft.
How to Make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft
If you’ve already crafted heavyweights like Star Wars and Godzilla, it might be time to return to your youth. Maybe you grew up with SpongeBob and Co.’s adventures in Bikini Bottom, or maybe you have a child who has discovered the show and really wants to play a game that features the character. Either way, Infinite Craft offers players the opportunity to make SpongeBob.
It isn’t the easiest process, though. Thankfully, using the Infinite Craft Solver, SpongeBob will be joining your ranks sooner rather than later. Here are the steps you need to follow:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Water + Water = Lake
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Duck + Water = Duckling
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Fire + Glass = Lens
- Duck + Duckling = Family
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Lens + Swamp = Microscope
- Earth + Family = Farm
- Microscope + Wave = Radio
- Earth + Farm = Field
- Ocean + Radio = SOS
- Field + Steam = Fog
- Fog + SOS = Sog
- Sog + Water = Soggy
- Ocean + Soggy = Sponge
- Ocean + Sponge = SpongeBob
The path to getting SpongeBob in Infinite Craft is probably one of the more clever ones, as it actually involves a lot of water. And with SpongeBob on your side, all you’ll need is Love, and you’ll be able to craft Patrick.
And that’s how to make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.