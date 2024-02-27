SpongeBob’s only home isn’t a pineapple under the sea. The iconic Nickelodeon character is part of the world’s hottest sandbox game, Infinite Craft, but adding him to your arsenal is no easy feat. Here’s how to make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft

If you’ve already crafted heavyweights like Star Wars and Godzilla, it might be time to return to your youth. Maybe you grew up with SpongeBob and Co.’s adventures in Bikini Bottom, or maybe you have a child who has discovered the show and really wants to play a game that features the character. Either way, Infinite Craft offers players the opportunity to make SpongeBob.

It isn’t the easiest process, though. Thankfully, using the Infinite Craft Solver, SpongeBob will be joining your ranks sooner rather than later. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Water + Water = Lake

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Duck + Water = Duckling

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Fire + Glass = Lens

Duck + Duckling = Family

Water + Wind = Wave

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Earth + Family = Farm

Microscope + Wave = Radio

Earth + Farm = Field

Ocean + Radio = SOS

Field + Steam = Fog

Fog + SOS = Sog

Sog + Water = Soggy

Ocean + Soggy = Sponge

Ocean + Sponge = SpongeBob

Related: The Infinite Craft Solver Everyone’s Using Doesn’t Actually Give the Fastest Solution

The path to getting SpongeBob in Infinite Craft is probably one of the more clever ones, as it actually involves a lot of water. And with SpongeBob on your side, all you’ll need is Love, and you’ll be able to craft Patrick.

And that’s how to make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!