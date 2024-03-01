Category:
How to Make Sandbox in Infinite Craft

Chris McMullen
Published: Mar 1, 2024 11:24 am
Sandbox and Minecraft in Infinite Craft

Are ideas brewing as you play Infinite Craft? Do you have a creation in mind, but you need Sandbox as one of the ingredients? Then, here’s how to make Sandbox in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Sandbox in Infinite Craft

If you want to make Sandbox in Infinite Craft, I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is that it’s pretty easy to do and only takes six steps. Here’s how you make Sandbox:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Engine + Sand = Sandbox

And the bad news? Combining Sandbox with Car does not give you Grand Theft Auto 6 or any game at all. Given that Infinite Craft’s AI uses all a word’s meanings, I’d hoped much the same. But instead, Sandbox + Car = Sandcastle, at least according to IC. I guess it was picturing a trip to the beach rather than an open-world car-stealing game.

So, what happens when you combine Sandbox with other things? Here are some of the creations I ended up with:

  • Sandbox + Swamp = Quicksand
  • Sandbox + Evil = Hell
  • Sandbox + Darth Maul = Sand Maul

I couldn’t wrap my head around that last one, but Infinite Craft does tend to make words or phrases up. Sure, it’ll try and blend your items into a real-world thing, but on other occasions, it’ll just smash parts of words together.

I did manage to make a few games, combinations where Infinite Craft went with the gaming definition of Sandbox. Here’s what worked for me:

  • Sandbox + Metropolis = SimCity
  • Sandbox + Nuclear = Fallout
  • Sandbox + Mutant = Minecraft

There are plenty of other combinations out there, some gaming-related, some not. Have a poke around and see what you can uncover, and any new creations should be added to your Infinite Craft creation bank. That’s how to make Sandbox in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.