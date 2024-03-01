Sand can cause all kinds of trouble. Anakin Skywalker put it best when he said, “It’s coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere. However, despite all that, it can still be pretty useful in video games. Here’s how to make Sand in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Sand in Infinite Craft

Unfortunately for Anakin, Sand is kind of in right now. Dune: Part Two is out and proving how cool armies throwing sand at each other can look. And if you’re sitting in the theater waiting for your movie to start, you might want to know how to get your hands on some desert power. Well, Infinite Craft makes it pretty easy.

Unlike some other recipes in Infinite Craft, the one for Sand isn’t very complicated at all. It’s only four steps and opens up a world of possibilities in the world’s hottest sandbox game. Here’s what you need to do if you want to make Sand in Infinite Craft:

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Water = Ocean

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Ocean = Sand

Since that didn’t take very long, you probably still have some time to kill. Here are some recipes where Sand comes in handy so you can stop twiddling your thumbs:

Sand + Sand = Desert

Sand + Water = Beach

Beach + Sand = Sandcastle

Sand + Europe = Spain

Sand + Snake = Cobra

Sand + Paper = Sandpaper

Sand + Washing = Sandwash

And that’s how to make Sand in Infinite Craft. It may not be as glamorous as other elements like Superman and Godzilla, but he who controls the Sand controls the universe – or something like that.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!