Manor Lords is a strategic city-builder at heart, but it also contains some outside features as well. One of them is the ability to walk around your settlement in third-person through Visit Mode. Here’s how to enter third-person in Manor Lords and use Visit Mode.

How to Enter Third-Person in Manor Lords: Using Visit Mode

Fortunately, the Visit Mode feature is extremely easy to access, as all it requires is a single mouseclick. Use the steps below to enter Visit Mode:

Without any other menu open on the screen, look at your character’s icon in the top-right corner of the in-game screen

Hover over the eye icon on the bottom-left side of your character icon

This brings up a small window explaining how Visit Mode works

When you’re ready to enter Visit Mode, click on the eye icon

You can now freely walk around your settlement in third-person for as long as you desire

Press “Left Shift” to sprint instead of walk

Entering Visit Mode in Manor Lords. Screenshot by The Escapist

Visit Mode doesn’t allow you to enter any buildings or structures in Manor Lords, but the feature is currently in “early development,” so that could arrive in the future. With the feature being in early development, though, you can expect some glitches or bugs to occur while using Visit Mode.

From what I can tell, there’s no way to enter a first-person point of view, so you’ll have to deal with third-person. You also have to remember that while you’re walking around the settlement, the day-to-day operations of Manor Lords still need some attention. In other words, you don’t want to spend too long exploring your settlement, as some processes could become backed up in your absence.

We’ll update this guide with more details and any future updates that come along for Visit Mode as Manor Lords progresses through its Early Access stage.

Manor Lords is available now.

