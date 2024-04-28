How To Unlock & Build the Apiary to Get Honey in Manor Lords

Food is a critical resource in Manor Lords, and players need plenty of it to keep the settlement happy. To help diversify resources, unlocking the beekeeping development to build an Apiary for honey is a good investment.

How To Unlock Beekeeping in Manor Lords

Screenshot via Escapist

To unlock beekeeping in Manor Lords, players must open the Development menu and use a Development Point on the skill. Once unlocked, an Apiary can be placed and built in the settlement. This will begin the process of making honey.

How To Build An Apiary in Manor Lords

Screenshot via Escapist

Once the beekeeping skill is unlocked, players can build an Apiary in Manor Lords by selecting the build menu and navigating to the “Gathering” tab. The Apiary is the last option on the right. An Apiary casts 2 Wood Planks to build.

How to Get and Use Honey in Manor Lords

Honey is gathered by settlers working the Apiary in Manor Lords. The primary reason for getting an Apiary early is to diversify food options without depleting the resources of the area. Players must have multiple types of food if they want to upgrade Burgage Plots, and it is essential to settlement survival as the population grows.

How Many Apiaries Can You Build?

Each region a player has taken in Manor Lords can sustain two Apiaries. This means a region can’t be filled with honey for sustenance, though building both early is good for ensuring a constant supply of honey. I was able to build two by the spring of the second year, and now rely on that and eggs when waiting for wheat to grow between seasons.

Manor Lords is a challenging game, and the key to success is strategic settlement building. Be sure to unlock beekeeping early to access the honey needed to keep your people fed and happy as you continue to expand.

