Infinite Craft has so many things to make. But one of the most important things you can craft is Pig. Why? Well, because it opens the door to the wonderful world of Bacon. Well, not so wonderful for the Pig, anyway. Here’s how to make and get Pig in Infinite Craft.

How to Make and Get Pig in Infinite Craft

There are many paths to making Pig, and thanks to Infinite Craft‘s quirks, they’re not exactly logical. But the game is still a heck of a lot of fun, especially with Bac…, er, Pig on your crafting table. Here’s how you go about making Pig:

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Engine + Steam = Train

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Water = Mud

Mud + Train = Pig

Now that you’ve unlocked Pig, you can create these items:

Pig + Mud = Pigpen

Pig + Pig = Piglet

Pig + Fire = Bacon

Pig + Engine = Piggy Bank

Pig + Pirate = Pork

Hurrah! But what you’re really here for is Bacon, right? So, Wendy’s Baconator aside, here are some handy things to use Bacon for in Infinite Craft:

Bacon + Bear Grylls = Survival

Bacon + Batman = Baconman

Bacon + Captain America = Captain Bacon

Bacon + Aquaman = Aquabacon

Bacon + Titanic = Baconic

Bacon + Poison = Death

Bacon + Atom = BLT

Bacon + Volcano = Baconator

You’ve probably spotted the pattern. More so than many other ingredients, Infinite Craft will just shove the word “Bacon” into something else. However, in a shocking failure on the game’s part, combining Bacon and Tornado does not give you Baconado. Instead, you’re left with Baconator. Is it possible to have too many Baconators? I’m starting to wonder.

But it’s absolutely worth combining Bacon with every single other item just for the sheer fun of it, so enjoy yourself and see what you can create. That’s how to make and get Pig (and, by extension, Bacon) in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!