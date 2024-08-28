Emio: The Smiling Man Chapter 3 Walkthrough

With two chapters in the bag, Emio: The Smiling Man starts getting good and juicy in Chapter 3, but if you’re struggling to get through, here’s our walkthrough detailing what you need to do.

Looking for a walkthrough for the previous chapter? You can find a link to that here: Emio: The Smiling Man Chapter 2 Walkthrough.

Next chapter: To come.

Chapter 3: Yukariko Village

Screenshot via The Escapist

We start our adventure in the picturesque Yukariko Village, which is said to be near the home of the Kuze Siblings. We’re hot on the trial of knowledge as we try to learn more about Detective Kuze and her missing brother, who is unfortunately presumed to be dead. However, we don’t really know where we should be going, so we’ll need to ask for directions, but it appears that nobody is around. Use the Look/Examine option and select the large field of Cabbages to have a worker pop up.

After this, use the Call/Engage option to speak with the Villager. He’ll ask what you want, so Ask/Listen to see if he happens to know where the Kuze residence is. Hell let you know to go straight down the dirt road and head toward the mountains, you can’t miss it. Hopefully, we don’t. Select Travel to end up at Detective Kuze’s Family Home.

Chapter 3: Detective Kuze’s Family Home

Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll arrive at the house at the end of the road, and it’s time to use the Look/Examine option to peek at everything around the home. You’ll deduce by its appearance that nobody has lived in this home for quite some time, the nameplate near the door has been removed, nothing in the mailbox, and the grass is overgrown. Don’t forget to check the Windows and the Clothesline, too. Once you’ve examined everything, use the Think action to gather your thoughts on the matter.

You’ll mention that Mr. Utsugi may have an idea, so it’s time to bring out the Phone. The problem is that we forgot to charge it again, so we can’t make a call on it now. We don’t have much of a choice other than traveling back to the field to speak with the villager again, so select Travel to go back and pay him a visit.

Screenshot via The Escapist

However, when we turn around to head back to speak with the Villager, a random man appears. A gentleman by the name of Tayama, the next-door neighbor, introduces himself. Use the Ask/Listen prompt to begin talking to him, explaining that you didn’t see anyone in the house. He’ll confirm that this was once the Kuze residence, but nobody lives here anymore. Ask/Listen again and the neighbor will ask if you’re a friend of Junko, but you’re worried that the news will get back to her somehow and she may yell at you. Select the following option:

I’ll be honest and say who I am.

Yeah, you might get yelled at because of it, but you can also get more information from Tayama if you’re truthful with him. He seems to be impressed and realizes that you must know Junko, so the process should go rather smoothly from this point out again. Ask/Listen to Tayama and he will mention that the house has been vacant for around 2 years at this point. Tayama will mention a few names, but two in particular stick out: Yoshie and Makoto. We know that Makoto is Junko’s brother, but who is Yoshie? We should Think about that for a moment before using the Ask/Listen prompt again.

After using Think, we’ll receive a list of new prompts we can ask Tayama:

About Yoshie

Kuze Siblings

Observations?

Work your way through the list to find out that Yoshie is not Junko and Makoto’s mother, but their Grandmother. Junko has always been the bigger sister, even though she was younger, and her and Makoto got along very well as kids. They lost their parents when they were young, so they were living with their Grandparents in this village, which would explain the house we are visiting. Yoshie’s husband passed away about two years ago, and she left shortly after, which is why the house is now vacant.

If we continue asking questions, we’ll also discover that Yoshie is living in a retirement home in the Village now. It seems that being in a home by herself may have just been a bit too much, so she needed some additional assistance to get by. You’ll also discover that the house is going to be torn down soon, so you should Think about what to do next and what you should ask next.

Use the Examine/Look option to peek at the house, and Tayama will wonder what you’re doing. Ask/Listen to progress the story. Tayama will mention that he remembers something, so Ask/Listen and select Observations? to discover that he saw a light on in the house about three days ago. He mentioned that he saw Junko leaving the property, even though nobody was supposed to enter the house.

Junko spoke with Tayama and mentioned she wanted to see if she left anything behind here, knowing that the house would be being torn down soon. A house full of memories is hard to lose, but losing something close to you can be even worse. After this, you’ll receive a new prompt in the Ask/Listen button:

About Kuze

Select this option. He’ll mention that she has grown up and that he’s proud of what she’s done, but you’ll be out of questions at this point. Think about what you should do next, and your internal monologue will mention that you should go to try and see Yoshie in the Retirement Home. Select Ask/Listen again, and About Yoshie to ask if Tayama knows which home she is in, and he’ll mention a place by the name of Yukariko Relax. Select Travel and be on your way.

Before you leave, Tayama will ask you to stay put for a moment and will come back with a bag full of Eggplant for you. He’ll mention that Makoto was a big fan of eggplant, so it’s just meant to be a thoughtful gift. What a nice guy. Select Travel again and be on your way for real this time.

You’ll be treated to a cutscene of Detective Kuze returning to her childhood home before heading to the next part of this investigation.

Chapter 3: Yukariko Relax

Screenshot via The Escapist

After quite a hike, you’ll finally be at Yukariko Relax. After walking inside, you’ll encounter a kind young woman behind the counter, who asks if you’re here to visit a family member. Continue using the Ask/Listen prompt to give her more information about who you’re here to visit. She’ll mention that you need an appointment to visit anyone here, and she will ask you to leave. We need to think quickly and figure out how we can speak to Yoshie. Unfortunately, after Examining everything in the office, there isn’t much we can do, so we’ll need to Travel back outside.

Once outside, you’ll need to take a moment to Think about what you can do twice, and you’ll sum up the courage to speak to the receptionist again, so Travel back inside. The Caregiver mentions that she thought you left, and if you Ask/Listen, she’ll ask you to leave again. She seems to be suspicious about what you’re trying to do. You’ll mention that you’re a Detective with the Utsugi Detective Agency, but she won’t budge on the rules. It’s time to take some drastic measures; using the Call/Engage option to call out for Yoshie.

You’ll ask her if she can call Yoshie, and the Caregiver will begin getting angry with you; you’re causing a scene in the middle of a Retirement Home, and it seems that things aren’t going to work out very well for you. After using the Ask/Listen prompt again, the Caregiver will scold you again and the scene will pan out a bit. Use the Examine option to select the woman on the far right in the purple overcoat.

Screenshot via The Escapist

It turns out that Mrs. Yoshie has been in the lobby with us this whole time. If you use the Ask/Listen prompt again, she will confirm that she is, in fact, the Yoshie Kuze we’ve been looking for this whole time. She seems very eager to speak with us and calls us harmless. How sweet. Since we’ve finally made contact with Mrs. Yoshie, the caregiver will allow us to enter the facility and speak with her.

Chapter 3: Inside of Yukariko Relax

Screenshot via The Escapist

Yoshie will mention that you must be exhausted after walking from the Village. After a brief introduction, use the Ask/Listen prompt to start asking Yoshie some difficult questions, including some about the disappearance of Makoto. Before you can ask anything, however, Yoshie will ask if Junko knows that you are here. Answer with the following:

No, I haven’t told her.

Yoshie is surprisingly pleased that you were honest with her, as she mentions that Junko would have likely not wanted you to speak with Yoshie. Selecting the Ask/Listen prompt again will begin a new segment wherein Yoshie will tell you everything she knows about the disappearance:

July 1, 18 years ago

Junko’s Ninth Birthday

Yoshie and her husband were out looking for a gift for Junko

Gone for longer than expected, and didn’t return until after 7:00 pm

No lights on in the home when they returned

Makoto sitting alone in the tea room

Purple flower petals on the floor

Junko was missing

Makoto rushed out of the house after hearing Junkos name

Use the Ask/Listen prompt again to continue learning more about the situation. You’ll find out the following information:

Called the police around 9:00 pm

Junko was the only one who returned, in tears

When asked about Makoto, Junko cried and wouldn’t speak

Junko would not speak with the police, either

A search party was formed

Makoto was never found, and hasn’t been seen since the incident

After the story has wrapped up, you’ll want to select the Ask/Listen prompt again and choose from the following two options:

Kuze Siblings

Observations?

Make your way through the list. Unfortunately, as you’ll quickly realize, Yoshie will stop talking. If you Think about the situation, you’ll understand why; it has to be very painful to recall those memories. If you Examine Yoshie, however, you’ll notice that she’s eyeing up the plastic bag full of Eggplants that you brought with you. If you select the Observations? option in Ask/Listen, she’ll ask about the Eggplants. She’ll mention that her Grandkids loved Eggplant, especially Makoto and mention she has a few other stories she wants to tell you. Selecting Ask/Listen will give us these additional prompts:

About Makoto

About Junko

Observations?

You’ll learn about the bond that Makoto and Junko had as children, and Yoshie will fall silent once again after recanting all of her stories. Once you’ve selected these options enough that she’ll just respond with nothing, it’s time to Think about what you’ve just heard. You’ll think about the fact that they were so close to one another, but something must have happened to trigger Makoto’s reaction. Examine the Purple Flowers on the desk to get Yoshie to speak once again.

She’ll ask if you’ve ever seen an Eggplant Flower. An interesting question, if I do say so myself. But, that brings up a new question to ask about in the Ask/Listen portion:

Eggplant Flowers

After Junko finally calmed down, she explained about the Eggplant flowers on the floor near Makoto. She wanted to help Yoshie plant and grow Eggplants for Makoto’s birthday because he loved them so much. It was going to be a secret, because Makoto didn’t like the bugs in the garden, and they planned on harvesting them in July, as they both shared the same birth month.

However, things went south quickly; Makoto had gone in the backyard and grabbed Junko some flowers for her birthday. Little did he know, they were the Eggplant flowers from the surprise plants that she had planted for him for his birthday. Junko lost it, and yelled at Makoto, telling him that she hated him and wanted him to go away for ruining the surprise that she was planning for him. This would explain why Makoto was hiding in the dark when Yoshie and her husband came home from shopping.

Screenshot via The Escapist

After the story comes to a close, use the Think prompt twice to hear what Yoshie has to say about the story. Ask/Listen to continue learning more. After finishing up the final bit of the story, the Caretaker will return to let Yoshie know that Dinner will be served soon, and we note that it may be time to head out. Select the Travel option to head back to the Utsugi Detective Agency.

Once you’ve selected the option to travel, Yoshie will ask you one final question; do you know what an Eggplant Flower represents? They represent happiness, truth, and hope; something that Junko had taught her about after the disappearance of her brother. Yoshie feels it to be fate that a detective arrived with a bag of eggplants, so she wanted to share the full story with us. She mentioned that you’re free to come back any time, and I hope to do so in the future.

Chapter 3: Utsugi Detective Agency

Screenshot via The Escapist

It’s night now as we return to the Utsugi Detective Agency, and a note waits for us on Ayumi’s desk that reads:

Thanks for all your hard work today. Let’s get after it again tomorrow! – Ayumi

Although you’re the only one in the office, it’s time to Review what we learned today about the case. You’ll recap the day’s events and will have multiple-choice questions to answer. Select the following answers:

Because Makoto picked the eggplant flowers

After this, you’ll need to select a specific keyword from your notebook about what Yoshie and Junko made together. Select Junko Kuze, flip to page four of the notebook, and select the following keyword:

Bookmark containing a pressed eggplant flower

Another multiple-choice question will be asked; select the following answer:

The house will be demolished soon

You’ll mention that you want to pat yourself on the back because of the good job that you’ve done so far, that you should speak with Ayumi in the morning, and that you need to charge your cell phone. Congratulations; Chapter 3 of Emio: The Smiling Man has been wrapped up and we’re ready for the next investigation.

Emio: The Smiling Man will be available on August 29, 2024. A demo featuring the first three chapters is available to play now.

