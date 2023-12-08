God of War Ragnarok Receiving Free Valhalla DLC Next Week

During The Game Awards 2023, unexpected things happened. One of those things was God of War Ragnarok getting a free DLC called Valhalla.

Check out a trailer for the downloadable content below:

This expansion will mix God of War combat with the roguelite genre. It will be available on December 12 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

It looks like this story will take place after the events of Ragnarok. Kratos and Mimir are shown, but other characters, like Atreus, are not. I wonder if anyone else will show up.