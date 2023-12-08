NewsVideo Games

Dave the Diver and Dredge Team-up for Crossover

By
0
dave the dredger

Even though The Game Awards 2023 hasn’t officially started yet, the pre-show is currently ending. During it, a crossover between Dave the Diver and Dredge was announced.

Check out the trailer below:

Dave will be exploring the underwater world of Dredge in this DLC. It will launch on December 15.

Of course, this crossover event will make the relatively carefree world of Dave the Diver scarier.

Updating…

About the author

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
More Stories by Arthur Damian