Dave the Diver and Dredge Team-up for Crossover

Even though The Game Awards 2023 hasn’t officially started yet, the pre-show is currently ending. During it, a crossover between Dave the Diver and Dredge was announced.

Check out the trailer below:

Dave will be exploring the underwater world of Dredge in this DLC. It will launch on December 15.

Of course, this crossover event will make the relatively carefree world of Dave the Diver scarier.

