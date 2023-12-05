The Last of Us Part II Roguelike Mode Gets Brutal Trailer

One of the big new additions to be included in The Last of Us Part II Remastered is a roguelike mode called No Return, and Sony has today revealed more about it in a brutal new trailer.

The remaster’s reveal confirmed that the new mode would allow you to play as a whole host of characters, each with unique playstyles, and the new trailer reveals the full list:

Ellie

Dina

Jesse

Tommy

Joel

Abby

Lev

Yara

Mel

Manny

We also see that each character starts out with a basic inventory and set of traits. It seems as if completing challenges will expand the range of weapons and traits available, as well as unlock additional skins for each hero.

Likewise, you’re able to choose from a series of locations that will be familiar to those who have played the campaign, though the levels will include randomized elements. Those include enemies—with the trailer showing an invisible Clicker—and mods—such as being able to set enemies on fire. Check it out for yourself:

This roguelike mode will only be available in The Last of Us Part II Remastered when it launches for PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024. Those who own a digital version of the original game on PS4 can upgrade to the new version for an extra $10 if they have a PS5. The package also includes a series of Lost Levels, giving players access to content that didn’t make it into the final version; a free-play mode for the guitar in the game, and an overhaul to the visuals and controls to make them feel PS5-native.