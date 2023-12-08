No Man’s Sky Dev Reveals New Open-World Game, Light No Fire

Hello Games founder and director Sean Murray took to the stage at The Game Awards 2023 to reveal Light No Fire, the studio’s ambitious follow-up to No Man’s Sky, which he described as “the first real open-world game.”

According to Murray, the team’s goal with the new project was to go beyond what was achieved with No Man’s Sky, turning its attention to building a single planet that matches the variety and scale of the real world. Murray promises that Light No Fire will not have any boundaries across its vast planet, which will be populated by other players.

The trailer teased only a small portion of that ambition, though it did show off characters performing various actions, including swimming, building, fighting monsters, exploring, and flying on the back of enormous, dragon-like creatures. It teases an evocative world with plenty of secrets to be found, various anthropomorphic species to choose from, and much more. According to the official description, Light No Fire will bring “the depth of a role playing game to the freedom of a survival sandbox.”

According to Murray, the team’s goal is to continue to support Light No Fire for the long-term, much as it already has for No Man’s Sky. No release date for the game was announced.