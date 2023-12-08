NewsVideo Games

No Man’s Sky Dev Reveals New Open-World Game, Light No Fire

By
Light No Fire game from Hello Games.

Hello Games founder and director Sean Murray took to the stage at The Game Awards 2023 to reveal Light No Fire, the studio’s ambitious follow-up to No Man’s Sky, which he described as “the first real open-world game.”

According to Murray, the team’s goal with the new project was to go beyond what was achieved with No Man’s Sky, turning its attention to building a single planet that matches the variety and scale of the real world. Murray promises that Light No Fire will not have any boundaries across its vast planet, which will be populated by other players.

The trailer teased only a small portion of that ambition, though it did show off characters performing various actions, including swimming, building, fighting monsters, exploring, and flying on the back of enormous, dragon-like creatures. It teases an evocative world with plenty of secrets to be found, various anthropomorphic species to choose from, and much more. According to the official description, Light No Fire will bring “the depth of a role playing game to the freedom of a survival sandbox.”

According to Murray, the team’s goal is to continue to support Light No Fire for the long-term, much as it already has for No Man’s Sky. No release date for the game was announced.

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
