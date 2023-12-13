Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) features a collection of popular and prominent voice actors, including popular YouTuber Abigail Thorn. Best known for her calming philosophical videos, Thorn trained as an actor before gaining fame through her YouTube side hustle. While not a prominent part, Thorn plays a memorable character in BG3.

Who Abigail Thorn Plays in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Abigail Thorn plays Shadowheart’s friend Nocturne in Baldur’s Gate 3. Described by Thorn as a “sexy demon,” Nocturne is a tiefling located in the Cloister of Sombre Embrace’s House of Grief in Act 3. Players encounter her as part of the Familiar Face questline. The pair grew up together, and Nocturne recalls multiple childhood stories about Shadowheart when asked. Notably, she, like Thorn, is a trans woman. When Shadowheart consumes Noblestalk and regains some of her memory, she remembers Nocturne as a young boy named Rennald.

Nocturne acts as a quartermaster to the Sharran cloister and sells some wares to the player. Dialogue options for her vary depending on how Shadowheart’s questline plays out prior to meeting Nocturne. If Shadowheart has forsaken Shar, then she has no memories of Nocturne on meeting her. In that case, and if Tav says nothing about it, Shadowheart declares she and Nocturne enemies. If players kill Viconia, Nocturne will remain at the House of Grief until the player takes a long rest.

Thorn confirmed her role in a post to X/Twitter shortly before BG3 launched in August. In a short thread, Thorn explained how she’d trained and worked as an actor before beginning her YouTube channel as a side gig. While confirming her role, Thorn teased fans with another acting role in the new year. “If you like seeing me act in things then I’ve got some GREAT news coming your way in [checks calendar] 2024,” she said.