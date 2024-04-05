Drag Project Codes (April 2024)

Put your helmet on—it’s time for drag racing! Ride some of the coolest bikes in the world and make money while doing so. If you want to get to the top of the leaderboards, you’re going to need the best wheels ASAP—which is where Drag Project codes can help!

All Drag Project Codes List

Drag Project Codes (Working)

There are currently no working Drag Project codes.

Drag Project Codes (Expired)

HAPPYNEWYEAR

How to Redeem Codes in Drag Project

Redeeming Drag Project codes is a straightforward process—check out our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Drag Project in Roblox. Click on the player avatar icon on the left. Choose Code from the menu. Use the Code field to input a working code. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

