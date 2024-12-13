Isekai Saga Awaken Codes (December 2024)

Updated December 13, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Surround yourself with beautiful warriors and exciting battles in Isekai Saga: Awaken. Watch your team rejoice after each victory, knowing they could only get this far because you gave them strength. You are the key to salvation, so be a brave warrior and destroy all evil.

All the endless grinding for loot can get exhausting, but luckily, that’s why the developers know what they’re doing. Players always deserve rewards for their efforts, so naturally, you can get a bunch of things for free with Isekai Saga: Awaken codes. Speaking of games with beautiful warriors, you should hop into our list of Idle Angels Gift Codes and summon goddesses.

All Isekai Saga: Awaken Codes List

Active Isekai Saga: Awaken Codes

G1H2I3J4K5 : Use for x10k Silver, x100 Gold, and Famed Order

: Use for x10k Silver, x100 Gold, and Famed Order N6O7P8Q9R0 : Use for x10k Silver, x100 Gold, and Servant Crystal

: Use for x10k Silver, x100 Gold, and Servant Crystal ISEKAI7777 : Use for x100 Friendship, Famed Order, and x2 Adventure Refresh Tickets

: Use for x100 Friendship, Famed Order, and x2 Adventure Refresh Tickets ISEKAISAGA : Use for x5k Hero EXP and Famed Order

: Use for x5k Hero EXP and Famed Order ISEKAIVIP : Use for a Famed Order and x2 Challenge Orders

: Use for a Famed Order and x2 Challenge Orders ISEKAI2024 : Use for x20k Silver, Famed Order, and x2 Adventure Refresh Tickets

: Use for x20k Silver, Famed Order, and x2 Adventure Refresh Tickets ISEKAIOPEN : Use for x100 Gold and x10 Famed Orders

: Use for x100 Gold and x10 Famed Orders T6U7V8W9X0: Use for x10k Silver, x100 Gold, and Servant Crystal

Expired Isekai Saga: Awaken Codes

There are currently no expired Isekai Saga: Awaken codes.

Related: Pixel Heroes Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Isekai Saga: Awaken

Follow the steps below, and you’ll be using the Isekai Saga: Awaken (available on Google Play and Apple Store) code redemption system like a pro:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Run Isekai Saga Awaken on your device. Tap the avatar icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Press the Redeem Code button. Enter a code into the text field. Tap the OK button to claim freebies.

How to Get More Isekai Saga: Awaken Codes

Jump into the Isekai Saga: Awaken Discord, Isekai Saga: Awaken Facebook, and X (@IsekaiSagaAwake) to discover more Isekai Saga: Awaken codes. Be warned that you’ll have to spend some time info filtering to find them, which can be tedious. So, make sure you bookmark this list also because you’ll find them the quickest here.

Why Are My Isekai Saga: Awaken Codes Not Working?

You really should start copying/pasting Isekai Saga: Awaken codes if you haven’t already. Trust me, it will be easier than manually typing in each code. Now, you should be able to get goodies, but if you still haven’t, then you’re not dealing with typos but instead expired codes. Those rewards are gone for good, but hey, now you can point out which outdated code should be in our expired list.

What is Isekai Saga: Awaken?

Isekai Saga: Awaken is your classic RPG idle mobile game where you deploy your heroes to fight evil while you upgrade their abilities. You can summon new heroes at the World Tree and collect rewards for your victories. When you feel like doing some PVP, go to the arena and challenge players for duels.

Now that you’ve collected the codes from this list, it’s time you step into our lists of Hero Assemble Codes and Go Go Muffin Codes to get more prizes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy