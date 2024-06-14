Idle Angels promo image.
Idle Angels Gift Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 14, 2024 09:26 am

Updated: June 14, 2024

Welcome to Idle Angels, an idle RPG title where you’ll be surrounded by absolutely stunning characters who will fight by your side. Summon majestic goddesses using the game’s gacha system and level them up until they’re unstoppable. To speed up the process, use Idle Angels gift codes.

All Idle Angels Gift Codes List

Active Idle Angels Gift Codes

  • 87CUXUURNQ: Use for a Standard Summon Scroll, 300 Diamonds, and 100k Coins
  • IAKR2024: Use for 1k Diamonds
  • UU2U3KRCMA: Use for 300 Diamonds
  • idleangelsfb: Use for an Advanced Summon Scroll, 10 Advanced Training Vials, and 1k Enhance Essence
  • idleangelsreddit: Use for 100 Diamonds and 50 Holy Cores
  • idleangelsdiscord: Use for 100 Diamonds and an Advanced Summon Scroll
  • IdleangelsINS: Use for 200 Diamonds and an Advanced Summon Scroll

Expired Idle Angels Gift Codes

  • IA23Halloween
  • IA24SpringFestival
  • HappySpringFestival
  • YearofLoong
  • IAEASTER24
  • IAYearofLoong
  • IA24LunarNewYear
  • IA23Xmas
  • IA2024
  • SpringFestival2024
  • IAThanksgiving23
  • IAXmas178
  • IAGSTAR23
  • IdleAngels2024
  • IA24APR
  • IAXmas180
  • LunarNewYear2024
  • IAXmas881

How to Redeem Gift Codes in Idle Angels

Here’s our guide on what you need to do to redeem Idle Angels (available on Google Play and App Store) gift codes:

Redeeming Idle Angels gift codes.
  1. Launch Idle Angels on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Tap your player avatar icon in the top-left corner.
  4. Go to Gift Code in the Support section.
  5. Enter a working code into the Tap and input field.
  6. Tap Confirm to receive your freebies.

