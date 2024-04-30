Category:
New Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO Trailer Focuses on Master and Disciple Bonds

Making the new generations even stronger
Patrick Souza
Published: Apr 30, 2024

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO has received a new trailer bringing some of the franchise’s master and disciple dynamics to the upcoming revival of the classical PS2-era fighting games. Previously teased through weekly V-Jump scans, we now have some fighting footage for characters like Trunks (Sword), Whis, Beerus, and, of course, Future Gohan with only one arm.

The trailer features some of the many master-disciple duos we’ve grown to love training against each other. It also gives a well-deserved spotlight to the alternative future version of Gohan, who has one of the sickest designs ever. Check out the whole deal below:

Just like it’s teased by the thumbnail, it starts with one of the most iconic duos in the franchise: Piccolo and Gohan. Both are seen training in the wastelands as they did in the anime, showcasing some of their returning and new moves from the previous Tenkaichi games. But it doesn’t stop there, as Yamcha and Krillin are also shown during a sparring section with Master Roshi. One thing to notice is how detailed Yamcha’s Wolf Fang Fist looks here, especially compared to how dull the move was in previous entries.

Yamcha using the wolf fang fist in the Sparking Zero master and disciple trailer
Image via Bandai-Namco

Whis and Beerus are also confirmed to be on the roster, alongside Videl (with both her ponytails and short hair outfits) and Gohan (Adult). But the most exciting part is finally seeing Future Gohan alongside Trunks (Sword) facing off against Androids 17 and 18. And, yeah, he only has one arm as the master lost the other one protecting his disciple Trunks, making Sparking! ZERO one of the few games to represent this fact.

Future Gohan has always been included in the most important game entries, but while the moveset acknowledged him missing an arm, his model would rarely represent it. Notable exceptions were games like Kakarot and Sagas, but most big titles, such as Xenoverse 2, had him with both arms.

Even though the info was revealed previously, it’s great to see how high-quality these new animations are shaping up to be, and I couldn’t be more excited for Sparking! ZERO to be here soon. The game has no release date yet, but it’s confirmed to be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam. Speculation suggests a 2024 release or early 2025 at the latest.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
