How to Fix Server Capacity Errors in Gray Zone Warfare

Published: Apr 30, 2024 11:09 am

There’s nothing better than jumping into a new game and exploring all of its features. Unfortunately, players looking to try out the Early Access version of Gray Zone Warfare are running into some trouble. Here’s how to fix server capacity errors in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to Fix Server Capacity Errors in Gray Zone Warfare

A player in a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare. This image is part of an article about how to fix server capacity errors in Gray Zone Warfare.

Starting its Early Access period on April 30, 2024, Gray Zone Warfare is looking to carve out its place in the MMO scene by offering a unique experience that sees players joining a military company and exploring Lamang Island. With both a PvEvP and PvP mode, the FPS looks like it’ll be a nice change of pace from similar games like Call of Duty. However, none of that will matter if players can’t get into the game.

If you’re running into server capacity errors while loading up the game, there are a couple things to try. The first is to head over to the game’s official X account and check to see if there are any server issues. Oftentimes, games will announce when something is going on and let its playerbase know when to expect a solution.

The other solution is to close the game and open it again. Sure, this may sound simple, but if there are a lot of players trying to load up the game, there are going to be issues. Restarting the game will allow you to slip through the cracks and get back to fighting enemies alongside your company. You can also try restarting your PC if nothing else is working, but it’s more about waiting out the problem than anything else.

And that’s how to fix server capacity errors in Gray Zone Warfare.

Gray Zone Warfare Early Access is available now.

Gray Zone Warfare
How to Raise Family Levels in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Family Levels
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Raise Family Levels in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 30, 2024
How to Get More Fuel in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Fuel
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get More Fuel in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 30, 2024
Where to Find Deathclaw Eggs in Fallout 76
A combined image of Fallout 76's power armor character models and deathclaw eggs
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find Deathclaw Eggs in Fallout 76
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 30, 2024
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67