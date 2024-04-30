There’s nothing better than jumping into a new game and exploring all of its features. Unfortunately, players looking to try out the Early Access version of Gray Zone Warfare are running into some trouble. Here’s how to fix server capacity errors in Gray Zone Warfare.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix Server Capacity Errors in Gray Zone Warfare

Starting its Early Access period on April 30, 2024, Gray Zone Warfare is looking to carve out its place in the MMO scene by offering a unique experience that sees players joining a military company and exploring Lamang Island. With both a PvEvP and PvP mode, the FPS looks like it’ll be a nice change of pace from similar games like Call of Duty. However, none of that will matter if players can’t get into the game.

If you’re running into server capacity errors while loading up the game, there are a couple things to try. The first is to head over to the game’s official X account and check to see if there are any server issues. Oftentimes, games will announce when something is going on and let its playerbase know when to expect a solution.

Related: How to Get the JAK Cutthroat Attachment in MW3 & Warzone

The other solution is to close the game and open it again. Sure, this may sound simple, but if there are a lot of players trying to load up the game, there are going to be issues. Restarting the game will allow you to slip through the cracks and get back to fighting enemies alongside your company. You can also try restarting your PC if nothing else is working, but it’s more about waiting out the problem than anything else.

And that’s how to fix server capacity errors in Gray Zone Warfare.

Gray Zone Warfare Early Access is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more