The Self-Same Trial is the second of the challenges you’ll face in Gauntlet of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3. It may seem tough at first having to go up against a squad of shadow versions of your party, especially when they can go invisible and use all your hard earned spells against you! There’s a trick to completing the Self-Same Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 easily, though, so here’s how to get through it without minimum problems.

How to Complete the Self Same Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Head into the trial room and make a blood sacrifice at the basin with your main character. When she asks, let Shadowheart do it in your stead to earn extra favor with her, if you’d like. This will open the gates and you’ll be able to enter the main trial area. This is a combat trial, so be prepared. It’s also a trial that’s all about using Shadowheart for her Radiant spells. Set your party to sneak and head on up the stairs to the right. You’ll spot your shadowy counter parts waiting to ambush you. Make your way around behind the one on the stairs.

Your enemies will be looking the other way, so you’ll be able to get the drop on them. Swap to Shadowheart and use a spell like Guiding Bolt. The radiant damage from this spell should take them down in one cast. Use the rest of your party to support Shadowheart where you can.

Use Shadowheart to move around the area, taking out enemies when they become visible with her Radiant spells. Once they’ve all been blasted into dust, head up to the pedestal and claim the Umbral Gem. This will complete the trial and you’ll be able to then teleport out.

That’s all there is to beating the Self Same Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3. It really is as simply as using Radiant damage on the shadow copies of your characters to take them out extremely quickly!

