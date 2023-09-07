Video Games

How to Complete the Self-Same Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

An image of Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3.

The Self-Same Trial is the second of the challenges you’ll face in Gauntlet of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3. It may seem tough at first having to go up against a squad of shadow versions of your party, especially when they can go invisible and use all your hard earned spells against you! There’s a trick to completing the Self-Same Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 easily, though, so here’s how to get through it without minimum problems.

How to Complete the Self Same Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Head into the trial room and make a blood sacrifice at the basin with your main character. When she asks, let Shadowheart do it in your stead to earn extra favor with her, if you’d like. This will open the gates and you’ll be able to enter the main trial area. This is a combat trial, so be prepared. It’s also a trial that’s all about using Shadowheart for her Radiant spells. Set your party to sneak and head on up the stairs to the right. You’ll spot your shadowy counter parts waiting to ambush you. Make your way around behind the one on the stairs.

Self same trial sneak around the back BG3

Your enemies will be looking the other way, so you’ll be able to get the drop on them. Swap to Shadowheart and use a spell like Guiding Bolt. The radiant damage from this spell should take them down in one cast. Use the rest of your party to support Shadowheart where you can.

Self same trial use radiant damage

Use Shadowheart to move around the area, taking out enemies when they become visible with her Radiant spells. Once they’ve all been blasted into dust, head up to the pedestal and claim the Umbral Gem. This will complete the trial and you’ll be able to then teleport out.

Self same trial claim the umbral gem BG3

That’s all there is to beating the Self Same Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3. It really is as simply as using Radiant damage on the shadow copies of your characters to take them out extremely quickly!

If you’re looking for more guides for the game, check out our guide to completing the Thorm Mausoleum Painting Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3.

About the author

Alex Berry
Alex Berry is a freelance contributor at The Escapist. Alex has been writing about games for less than a year but is thoroughly enjoying it. Having worked in marketing as his main role, he’s no stranger to writing creatively. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).
