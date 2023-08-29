Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Pens Heartfelt Letter to Devs, BG3 Community After Brother’s Passing

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player penned a heartfelt open letter to Larian Studios and the BG3 community following the passing of their brother.

Posted to Reddit by user daowins, the letter talks about the writer’s experience growing up playing video games with their brother and his experiences with addiction and anxiety. When their brother passed away unexpectedly, he was playing Baldur’s Gate 3, and they had been talking a lot about the game. I don’t want to summarize the letter too much. It’s well-written, and if you’re anything like me, you’re probably going to be tearing up by the end. Go and give it a read yourself.

Something that really sticks with me about the letter is that, based on the games the poster says they and their brother played, they’re both around the same age as myself and my brother. Growing up, we used to play a lot of video games together, and I have a ton of good memories about that. Games are a way that so many of us connect with each other, especially when we’re a bit more awkward. Stories like the one daowins posted have a lot of value. They matter. My heart goes out to daowins, and if they’re reading this, I’m sorry for your loss.

For those who haven’t played Baldur’s Gate 3 yet, the game is available on PC and was recently given an absolutely massive patch recently. The game is set to arrive on Mac and PlayStation 5 on Sept. 6, with a release on Xbox Series X/S later this year.

If you or someone you love is struggling with substance abuse and/or mental health issues, you can contact SAMHSA at 1-800-622-HELP (4357) or visit their website online.