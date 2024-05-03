How To Get Chewbacca Skin In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Everyone’s favorite Wookie has finally made it into Fortnite after years of Star Wars collabs, and here is how you can get your hands on Chewbacca’s fur. Yes, Chewbacca does cost V-bucks in Fortnite Chapter 5, but you won’t find him by scrolling through the Shop.

Chewbacca in Fortnite LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure

At his release, Chewbacca can only be obtained via the Fortnite LEGO Pass during the 80-day Rebel Adventures event. Players will instantly receive Chewbacca for Battle Royale and LEGO Mode once they purchase the premium LEGO Pass. No leveling up is required.

How much does Chewbacca cost in Fortnite?

If you’re purchasing Chewbacca through the LEGO Pass, players will need to shell out 1,400 V-bucks. That’s pretty cheap for a Star Wars skin when compared to the rest of the intergalactic cast. Plus, players can unlock 11 additional Star Wars-themed buildings by earning studs and completing the pass.

Will Chewbacca be in the Fortnite Item Shop?

At the time of release, Chewbacca can only be purchased via the Rebel Adventure LEGO Pass. However, Epic Games has noted that none of the cosmetics in the LEGO Pass are exclusive to the pass and they could appear in the Item Shop later.

With the popularity of Star Wars cosmetics paired with the iconic nature of Chewbacca, I don’t think this Wookie will see his last days once the Rebel Adventure is over.

When Does LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure End?

The Rebel Adventure LEGO Pass will only be available to complete until July 23, 2024. That’s quite a long time to collect studs and earn rewards, but it’s also a decent amount of time to mull over whether you thinK Chewbacca is worth 1,400 V-bucks. This big hairy behemoth could outlast a lot of the Star Wars cosmetics, giving players ample time to purchase the Wookie.

