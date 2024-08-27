The second set of Story Quests is in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom. They’re a little easier than the last batch of challenges, but there are still a couple that are going to give players grief. Here’s how to collect a Shipping Manifest at Dig Sites in Fortnite.

All Dig Site Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

Just like the first set of challenges, the Heroes Assemble quest list makes you take out Doom Henchmen to acquire an item. However, while the last one could be done at any spot that housed Doom’s minions, this one is a little more specific. You must only take out Doom Henchmen at Dig Sites, which are all over the map. Here are the different Dig Sites you can go to complete this challenge:

South of Doomstadt

North of Rebel’s Roost

North of Nitrodome

South of Grim Gate

North of The Underworld

North of Mount Olympus

South of Mount Olympus

North of Grand Glacier

How To Eliminate Doom Henchmen & Collect a Shipping Manifest in Fortnite

Once you pick out a spot, locate the nearest Doom Henchmen and take them out. That will cause the Shipping Manifest to drop, but make sure you don’t leave it behind because you have to interact with it to complete the quest. However, it’s also important to keep your head on a swivel because other players are sure to be doing their challenges at the same time.

Unfortunately, this isn’t like other quests where waiting around is the move. I tried to complete this one later in a game and had trouble finding any Doom Henchmen. Enemy players probably dropped right on the Fortnite Dig Sites, making it impossible for me to collect the Shipping Manifest. So, don’t be like me; get your challenges out of the way quickly, even if it takes more than one game.

And that’s how to collect a Shipping Manifest at Dig Sites in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

