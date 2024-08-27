Image Credit: Bethesda
Captain America Jonsey fighting Doom Bots in Fortnite Absolute Doom as part of an article about when the curren season ends.
Video Games
How To Collect a Shipping Manifest at Dig Sites in Fortnite

Jackson Hayes
Published: Aug 27, 2024 09:05 am

The second set of Story Quests is in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom. They’re a little easier than the last batch of challenges, but there are still a couple that are going to give players grief. Here’s how to collect a Shipping Manifest at Dig Sites in Fortnite.

All Dig Site Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

War Machine at a Dig Site in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 as part of an article about how to collect a Shipping Manifest

Just like the first set of challenges, the Heroes Assemble quest list makes you take out Doom Henchmen to acquire an item. However, while the last one could be done at any spot that housed Doom’s minions, this one is a little more specific. You must only take out Doom Henchmen at Dig Sites, which are all over the map. Here are the different Dig Sites you can go to complete this challenge:

  • South of Doomstadt
  • North of Rebel’s Roost
  • North of Nitrodome
  • South of Grim Gate
  • North of The Underworld
  • North of Mount Olympus
  • South of Mount Olympus
  • North of Grand Glacier

How To Eliminate Doom Henchmen & Collect a Shipping Manifest in Fortnite

Once you pick out a spot, locate the nearest Doom Henchmen and take them out. That will cause the Shipping Manifest to drop, but make sure you don’t leave it behind because you have to interact with it to complete the quest. However, it’s also important to keep your head on a swivel because other players are sure to be doing their challenges at the same time.

Unfortunately, this isn’t like other quests where waiting around is the move. I tried to complete this one later in a game and had trouble finding any Doom Henchmen. Enemy players probably dropped right on the Fortnite Dig Sites, making it impossible for me to collect the Shipping Manifest. So, don’t be like me; get your challenges out of the way quickly, even if it takes more than one game.

And that’s how to collect a Shipping Manifest at Dig Sites in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Fortnite
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67