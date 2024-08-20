The first Story Quests for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom are here. Some are easier than others, though, and it’s never a bad idea to ask for help. Here’s how to deliver Doom’s Helmet to Hope in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Doom’s Helmet in Fortnite

The tricky part about the third stage of the Part 1 – Are We Doomed? challenges is that it’s directly connected to Stage 2. To unlock the Doom’s Helmet quest, you must first investigate Redline Rig. Landing there will reveal an item that you can pick up, and it turns out to be Doom’s Helmet. Don’t go running around, though, as the Helmet is on the ground near the large chest where the last Fortnite event took place, not on the Rig itself.

Once you have the Helmet in your possession, Stage 3 will unlock and ask you to deliver the item to Hope. She’s waiting in Sandy Steppes, which isn’t too far from Redline Rig. That means you can get the challenge done in one game, so long as the zone is on your side. And even if it’s not, there are plenty of cars and boost spots near Redline Rig, so the journey to Sandy Steppes won’t take very long.

Related: All Marvel Trophies in Castle Doom in Fortnite & Where To Find Them

Hope is sitting in a pink building just outside of the main area, and all you have to do is talk to her and drop off Doom’s Helmet. Completing Stage 3 will unlock the fourth stage, which is a whole lot easier.

And that’s how to deliver Doom’s Helmet to Hope in Fortnite. If you’re interested in more, here’s when the current Fortnite season ends.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy