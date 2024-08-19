All Marvel Trophies in Castle Doom in Fortnite & Where To Find Them

One of the new POIs in Fortnite is home to the Big Bad of Absolute Doom, Victor Von Doom. His house isn’t just full of loot, though, housing plenty of Easter eggs to uncover. Here are all the Marvel trophies in Castle Doom in Fortnite and where to find them.

How To Find Every Marvel Trophy in Castle Doom in Fortnite

Doom has been busy in Fortnite, taking out several characters gamers are familiar with and some they haven’t been introduced to yet. The villain’s obsession with being at the top takes on a whole new meaning in Absolute Doom, as he has mementos all over Castle Doom to remind him of his victories. Here’s how to find every Marvel trophy in Fortnite‘s Castle Doom:

The Thing Ben Grimm was turned into the Doombot’s throne in the throne room

Sue Storm The Invisible Woman is in a box that’s up a flight of stairs in the throne room.

Mister Fantastic Reed Richards is still alive in a case in the portion of the castle closest to the giant red tower on the ground level

Johnny Storm The Human Torch’s heart is in Doom’s fireplace in the portion of the castle closest to the mountain

Magneto’s Helmet In a glass case in the room next to Mister Fantastic

Silver Surfer’s Board Across from Magneto’s Helmet



Thanos’ Helmet Above the library that houses Magnero’s Helmet and Silver Surfer’s Board

Doctor Strange’s Eye of Agamotto Stephen Strange’s most prized possession is in a case that’s up a flight of stairs in the throne room

Ultron’s Head Down a flight of stairs in the back of the throne room

Moon Knight’s Crescent Dart In the main entrance of the largest portion of the castle

Namor’s Horn A horn Namor uses in the comics is right up the staircase in the main entrance of the largest portion of the castle



Of course, looking at all of the trophies in one game probably isn’t in the cards, as Castle Doom is one of the hottest drops on the map. However, heading into Replay mode after some sweat who doesn’t like fun sends you back to the lobby will allow you to explore freely.

And those are all the Marvel trophies in Castle Doom in Fortnite and where to find them.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

