All Marvel Items in Fortnite Absolute Doom & How To Get Them

It’s been years since the last Marvel season, but Fortnite is continuing Chapter 5 with a bang. Its latest outing, Absolute Doom, is all about the comic book franchise, including new POIs, Bosses, and items. Here are all the Marvel items in Fortnite Absolute Doom and how to get them.

How To Get All the Marvel Items in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom

It wouldn’t be a Marvel season without items that allow players to live out their dream of being a superhero. From an iconic shield to gloves that will make gamers feel like a god, there’s something for everyone in Absolute Doom. Here’s a list of all the Marvel items in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 and how to come across them:

Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets Drop at Castle Doom after the Doombot has been defeated

Captain America’s Shield Available in the loot pool. Look for it in Chests and on the ground.

War Machine’s Arsenal (War Machine’s Auto Turret and War Machine’s Hover Jets) Available in the loot pool. Look for them in Chests and on the ground.



Of course, this is only the start of the fun. Other Marvel items are set to join Fortnite as Absolute Doom progresses. Some will be powers that players are familiar with from previous seasons, while others will take them by surprise, just like the Magneto abilities did in Chapter 5, Season 3. No matter where the items come from, though, they’ll dominate the meta and make everyone forget about those pesky cars.

And those are all the Marvel items in Fortnite Absolute Doom and how to get them. If you’re looking for more, here’s a list of all the Medallions in the game and what they do.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

