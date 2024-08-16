All Fortnite Absolute Doom Bosses & Where To Find Them

Say goodbye to Megalo Don and the rest of the crew and hello to some iconic Marvel villains. New Bosses are here as part of Chapter 5, Season 4, and they’re not going to go down easy. Here are all the Fortnite Absolute Doom bosses and where to find them.

Where To Find All the Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom

Bosses have become a major part of the last couple of Fortnite seasons, being the NPCs on the map that hold the Medallions, which offer special abilities to their wielders. They aren’t easy to defeat, however, and are spread all across the map. If you’re brave enough to take them on, here’s a list of all the Absolute Doom bosses and where to find them:

Doombot Found in Castle Doom and holds the Siphon Medallion, which provides players Health and Shield after defeating opponents

Mysterio Found in Doomstadt and holds the Stealth Medallion, which provides players with the opportunity to go invisible while crouched

Emma Frost Found in The Raft and holds the Reveal Medallion, which provides players with the location of nearby enemies from time to time



With all of the new Marvel POIs being pretty close to one another, it won’t be hard to go after all three of the Bosses in a single match. Unfortunately, the entire lobby will be thinking that way, so it might be a good idea to land farther away and loot before heading toward the action. That way, whether you come across a Boss or an enemy player with a Medallion, you’re ready to go.

And that’s all the Fortnite Absolute Doom bosses and where to find them.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

