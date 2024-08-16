All Fortnite Absolute Doom Medallions & What They Do

The start of a new Fortnite season means the introduction of items that players will want to get their hands on. However, it’s worth knowing whether the latest additions to the game are worth going after. Here are all the Fortnite Absolute Doom Medallions and what they do.

What Medallions Are Available in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom?

With Absolute Doom being a Marvel season, the Medallions are going to be held by iconic characters from the comic book franchise. They are nothing like the ones from last season, though, with the game introducing new abilities that are going to give players who acquire them the upper hand. Here are all of the Medallions available in Absolute Doom and the powers they grant:

Doombot’s Siphon Medallion You Gain Siphon on Eliminations

Emma Frost’s Reveal Medallion Occasionally mark nearby enemies for a short duration.

Mysterio’s Stealth Medallion When crouching, activate cloaking. Cloaking ends when ending crouch or attacking.

Birthday Medallion When you jump, deploy a balloon.



While the Birthday Medallion may not be the most game-changing item ever introduced, the rest are pretty useful, and players will want to add them to their inventory sooner rather than later. Of course, the only way to do that is to take down Bosses. That’s easier said than done, however, especially at the beginning of the season when everyone wants to try out new items.

So, it might be a good idea to wait until later in the game to go after the Medallion. There’s also the option to grab one off of someone who already did the work, which is slightly more satisfying.

And those are all the Medallions in Fortnite Absolute Doom and what they do.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

