Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4, brings Absolute Doom to Battle Royale. The new season is themed around Marvel, with a map overhaul to accompany the new characters and items. Here is every new Marvel POI in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Recommended Videos

All the New Marvel POIs in Fortnite, Chapter 5, Season 4

The update brings three new Marvel-themed POIs to Fortnite, which can be scattered around the map. Expect plenty of Easter eggs, loot, and enemy players.

Castle Doom

Doctor Doom will have a massive physical presence on the Fortnite map, starting with Castle Doom. Castle Doom is considerably larger and more detailed than the Doom’s Domain POI from Chapter 2, which replaced some of the buildings in Pleasant Park with a Doom-themed mini-mansion.

This upgraded Castle Doom is set in the northern section of the map, right around where the snow and grasslands meet. Castle Doom replaces Classy Court and the current Fall Guys obstacle course which is part of the Where We Fallin’ Event.

Castle Doom seems set to be a massive fortress, with the likelihood of finding enemy AI and Marvel Easter Eggs being quite high. But expect enemy players to siege those walls.

Doomstadt

Doomstadt joins the Fortnite map as a new POI in Absolute Doom. It is set in the North of the map to the east of Castle Doom, and replaces Lavish Lair.

Doomstadt is a location from Marvel comics, which translates to the City of Doom. This is the capital of the fictional country of Latveria, set in the real-world location of the European Balkans. In Fortnite, Doomstadt appears to be a dense village POI surrounded by dense woods. But just because it’s forested doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of treasure to be found.

Related: How To Tune Into the Disney D23 Livestream in Fortnite & Get the Free Peelverine Plush Back Bling

The Raft

The Raft is another Fortress POI coming in Absolute Doom. This POI depicts Marvel’s fictional Maximum Security wing of Ryker’s Island, the infamous prison in the waters outside the Bronx. This POI is famed for housing some of the most infamous villains in Marvel history, so it could feature some interesting NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

Fortnite is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy