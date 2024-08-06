You can now play a quick game of Fall Guys directly in the middle of a Fortnite Battle Royale match if you know where to go. Here is where to find the Bean Idols in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Bean Idol Locations in Fortnite

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Bean Idols can be found to the east of Classy Courts in the northern section of the island. Just above the lake to the east of Classy Courts you can find the floating Fall Guys level, and on the ground all around the lake are Bean Idols that you can interact with to be teleported up to take on the challenge.

A large golden light will shoot up from each of the Bean Idols on the Fortnite map, and you can find them all marked on the map above to make getting to them easier. If you manage to make it to one of the Bean Idols and interact with it, you will be teleported up to the platforms above, and you can try to take on the challenging level. It’s a pretty standard Fall Guys experience with lots of tricky jumps for you to overcome.

There are a limited number of places on the course at any given time, so if you get to an Idol and do not get teleported, then that means the course is currently full. You can hang around and wait, but you will run the risk of getting shot as the area is very busy right now.

The course itself is honestly not that hard, but you do have a time limit. If you can beat the initial time limit, you will get some nice loot, but if you miss it, don’t fret. You will get a new time challenge, and that one will just reward you with less cool loot.

And that’s where to find Bean Idols in Fortnite and start the Fall Guys mode.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile devices, and Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy