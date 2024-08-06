All Fortnite x Fall Guys Challenges & How To Complete Them

The latest Fortnite collab is here, and it involves everyone’s favorite beans. However, Epic Games isn’t making the quests easy for fans of the Fall Guys video game. Here are all of the Fortnite x Fall Guys challenges and how to complete them.

How To Complete All of the Fortnite x Fall Guys Challenges

The Where We Fallin’ quests cannot be completed until you’ve turned your Fortnite character into a bean in Battle Royale. This can be done by heading to one of the Bean Idols near Classy Courts and interacting with it. At that point, you’ll have several challenges to knock out in an obstacle course. So, without further ado, here are all of the Where We Fallin’ quests currently available in Fortnite:

Start Fall Guys challenge at Bean Idols

Run 250 meters as a bean

Mantle one time as a bean

Dive three times as a bean

Bounce five times as a bean

Emote twice as a bean

Finish a game as a bean

All of the quests reward 10,000 XP and open the door for you to unlock three items: the Bean Banner Icon, Everybody Falls (Chill Mix) Jam Track, and the Pink Plushie Back Bling. However, there’s no time to waste, as the Where We Fallin’ event only runs until August 15. Don’t be like me, who put off finishing the Cursed Sails pass and let it end without getting the Jack’s Ship Glider. It’s always better to do your challenges early.

And those are all of the Fortnite x Fall Guys challenges and how to complete them. If you’re interested in more, here’s what a Creator Made Island is in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

