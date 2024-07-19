How to Get & Deliver a Jar of Dirt to Jack Sparrow in Fortnite

With the Cursed Sails pass now live in Fortnite, every lobby is full of players trying to complete all of the challenges. However, while some are simple, others are proving quite challenging. Here’s how to get and deliver a Jar of Dirt to Jack Sparrow in Fortnite.

How to Get the Jar of Dirt in Fortnite

The Jar of Dirty is very important to Jack Sparrow, both in Fortnite and the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. That’s why it’s vital that you know where to go to get it for him. The quest starts just south of Nitrodome, where you’ll find a building alongside the train tracks. The Jar of Dirt is sitting near an abandoned train car, and all you have to do is discover it. However, be careful because other players will be looking to do the challenge at the same time and may not be looking to make friends.

How to Deliver the Jar of Dirt to Jack Sparrow in Fortnite

With the hard part out of the way, it’s time to take Jack Sparrow his prize. The Jack NPC can be found on the East Coast of the Fortnite map. If you landed at the Jar of Dirt at the start of the game, it’s possible you’ll have time to get to Jack before the storm comes in. It’s probably a better idea to just finish the challenge in two games, though, as that gives you the opportunity to knock out other quests.

Once you find Jack, all you have to do is skip through some dialogue before handing over the Jar of Dirt. The pirate captain will be happy, and you’ll have more Cursed Gold in your inventory.

And that’s how to get and deliver a Jar of Dirt to Jack Sparrow in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

