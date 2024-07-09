There’s a new challenge in Fortnite that’s giving players headaches, and it involves everyone’s favorite item in Chapter 5, Season 3, cars. If you’re having trouble figuring out how to slide across a vehicle in Fortnite, here’s a quick guide.

Recommended Videos

How to Slide Across a Vehicle in Fortnite

This quest doesn’t sound like much of a challenge, but it’s a bit more complicated than sliding across a car like Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in 21 Jump Street. The most important thing to do is to locate a vehicle. That’s not hard, of course, as there are plenty across the Island this season. After finding a vehicle that’s up to your standards, drive it to the middle of the road and jump and slide on it from either the front or back. It’s probably easiest to start at the trunk, though.

Related: How to Unlock the Magneto Skin in Fortnite: All Quests, Listed

Where to Slide Across a Vehicle in Fortnite

Again, all that sounds like a piece of cake, but in Chapter 5, Season 3, where cars are used as weapons more often than guns, it’s important to know where to go to get this quest done. Grabbing a car that’s sitting on the side of the road rather than one in a popular POI is the way to go. That way, enemy players won’t catch wind of what you’re doing and eliminate you before you even get the chance to finish the job.

It used to be that players would leave each other alone while they did their challenges, especially if an especially tough quest found itself in the game. However, things are different now, and it takes a lot of effort to grab XP.

And that’s how to slide across a vehicle in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy