How to Unlock the Magneto Skin in Fortnite: All Quests, Listed

The Master of Magnetism is coming to Fortnite, but it’s going to take some work to get him. If you’re looking to add Magneto to your inventory, here’s how to unlock him, including a list of all the Fortnite quests you have to complete.

All Fortnite Magneto Quests

Midseason skins have become a fixture of Fortnite, but the wait can be grueling, as Epic Games typically chooses a great skin for the honor. In Chapter 5, Season 3, the midseason skin is an iconic Omega-Level Mutant, and he has two styles, as well as plenty of other goodies to add to your Marvel collection. Here are the quests that will help you unlock the Magneto in Fortnite:

Knock, Knock, Clang Loading Screen Visit Weapon X Lab

Magneto’s Grasp Spray Collect Magneto Power

Magnetized Scrap Pickaxe Travel distance in the air with Magneto Power equipped

Banner Icon Hit vehicles using Magneto Power

Wastelander Magneto Outfit Complete Page 1 Quests

Crushed GG Emoticon Eliminate opponents with Magneto Power

Magnetic Steps Glider Block hits using the Magneto Power

Magnetism Master Wrap Configure Rift Beacons

Disassemble Emote Damage opponents from one story above or higher

Wastelander Magneto Alternate Style Complete Page 2 Quests



As you can see, most of the challenges have to do with the new Magneto Power item. It might be tough to find one early on, as the entire lobby will be trying to unlock the skin, but Magneto never gives up, so you shouldn’t, either. Make him proud by taking out the competition, especially those who want to do harm to mutants.

And that’s how to unlock the Magneto skin in Fortnite, including a list of all of the quests.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

