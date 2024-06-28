You may notice that some of your Discord pals have new bling on their avatars. It’s a Victory Crown from Fortnite, and anyone willing to work for it will be able to add it to their virtual inventory. Here’s how to get the Fortnite Discord Victory Crown.

How to Get the Fortnite Victory Crown on Discord

The Fortnite Victory Crown avatar decoration is a reward for completing the “Fortnite Reload Quest,” which is here to celebrate the release of the new mode. It’s not hard to finish, but you have to know what to do before diving in.

The most important thing to know is that the quest must be accepted on a platform where Discord is available. After activating your mission, make sure Discord is open as you load into Fortnite and play the Reload mode for 15 minutes. While that sounds pretty simple, redeeming the reward is where things get tricky.

Redeeming the Fortnite Victory Crown on Discord

Once you’re done playing Reload, hopefully earning a crown in the new mode in the process, it’s time to claim your prize. Here are all the steps to follow to redeem the Victory Crown on Discord:

Navigate to Discord and locate the User Settings

Find Gift Inventory and select Claim Reward in the Fortnite Reload Quest section

Head to your avatar and add the Victory Crown decoration

Keep in mind that the Fortnite Reload Quest is only available until July 4, 2024, and you only have until July 9 to claim the Victory Crown. Once all that is out of the way, though, you can show off your Crown to all of your friends until September 3.

And that’s how to get the Fortnite Discord Victory Crown.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

