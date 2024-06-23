The Fortnite Reload update adds a new map and mode. As players respawn on a map featuring iconic OG POIs, the decision of where to drop will come up more than ever. Here are the best Landing Spots in Fortnite Reload, ranked from least to greatest.

Lazy Laps

Unlike most other POIs in Fortnite reload, Lazy Laps is a brand-new location. Seeing as it’s not a nostalgic icon like Tilted Towers, folks don’t choose to drop here often. And that is exactly this landing spot’s strength.

Lazy Laps is a cold drop. As such, if you and your squad choose to land here, you often won’t have to fight hard to claim the area. Lazy Laps is fairly small and isn’t an ideal place to respawn as you may find its loot dwindles. However, it has enough gear to set up a squad for the early game. In addition, its positioning is perfect. Lazy Laps is set along the south side of the map, meaning you won’t have to face enemies from every area. Once you get the loot you need here, your next move can be to Retail Row in the east or Tilted Towers in the northwest.

Pleasant Park

This Suburban neighborhood has so many opportunities to find precious loot. There are several full-sized houses at this landing spot, with lots of chests and floor loot within. However, you may have some competition. Fortnite fans have missed Pleasant Park dearly, causing this to be a hot drop in Reload. That being said, the houses offer plenty of cover and power positions to give you the upper hand in these firefights.

The middle of this POI, however, leaves players exposed. The titular Pleasant Park features some foliage but mostly a featureless Soccer field. It is best to avoid this central part of the area. Still, even with the likelihood of enemy squads, Pleasant Park is a great place to land. Loot and cover are abundant, ensuring there will still be heals and weapons to score even if you’re several respawns into a match.

Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers is second to none. This legendary landing spot features Fortnite’s most urban area. With several buildings that have multiple stories, there is tons of loot to secure here. Holding onto said loot is the real challenge.

Tilted Towers is by far the hottest drop in Reload as players land in droves to experience this POI again. However, if you’re up for the challenge, Tilted offers excellent power positions to camp out between circles and lots of loot (and XP) from defeating other players.

And those are the best landing spots in Fortnite Reload.

Fortnite is available now, free-to-play on PC and consoles.

