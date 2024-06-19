Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers. However, few have reached the epic scale of the new collaboration with Metallica. With skins for all four members, loads of Jam Tracks, and more, there’s tons to grab. Here’s how to get everything in the Fortnite Metallica Crossover.

Recommended Videos

All Free Rewards in Fortnite’s Metallica Crossover

We’ll start with the free rewards first. In typical Fortnite fashion, most of the items in the Metallica crossover will cost players V-Bucks. However, there are some items that can be earned for free. Players can secure a new Emote, Loading Screen, a Wrap and more.

Battle Royale Items – There are several Metallica rewards Fortnite players can earn in Battle Royale. These Quests can be progressed in Battle Royale, Zero Build, and the Ranked versions of both modes. The challenges revolve around players completing specific Metallica Quests to earn letters to fill in a Metallica poster. New Metallica Quests are being added regularly, so be sure to check back often. So far, players can earn a new emote by completing 20 Metallica Quests, a Loading Screen by completing the Metallica poster, and a Wrap by completing a specific Quest.

Fortnite Festival Items – Players can earn new Instruments for use in Fortnite Festival by completing Quests. There are quests available in each of Festival’s three modes, which so far revolve around playing Metallica songs, and earning certain amounts of stars. Players can earn the first instrument by completing 7 Metallica Quests in Festival, and another by completing 14. Players have several weeks to complete these Quests, some of which have multiple stages.

Rocket Racing – Fortnite’s high-speed arcade racer has several Metallica Quests for players to complete. The items on offer include a new set of tires, a new car, and several paint jobs for vehicles. Players have several sets of Metallica Quests to complete in Rocket Racing. Each set is themed around an iconic Metallica song, and more are coming. Each so far has 5 Stages. Players can unlock the tires and car after completing 5 and 10 Metallica Quests respectively. A new paint job is unlocked after completing 12, 15, 16, 18, and finally 20 Quests respectively.

Puppet Master Skins and Shop Items

Fortnite fans are able to purchase skins for each Metallica member for 1,500 V-Bucks each. Each skin comes with the new character itself, a LEGO variant, and a Back Bling specific to each member. Each skin is highly customizable. They each have three styles which change the color scheme of the parts of each skin that light up. They also have accessories that can be equipped or removed. Players can also select whether or not the skins will be reactive to what they achieve in gameplay.

There is also a Contrail players can purchase for 600 V-Bucks called the Lightning Dropper. This item will highlight players with a floating lightning skull, and play a Metallica song as they drop. There are also emotes available for purchase. For 500 V-Bucks each, players can purchase the Master of Puppets and Nitro Fueled Emotes.

Players can also purchase a new Metallica car for 1,500 V-Bucks. This comes with a bonus Metallica Decal for their vehicles. Purchasing this item, and/or the 400 V-Buck Lightning Ride Wheel will unlock these items for use in Fortnite and Rocket League.

Last but not least, players can also purchase Jam Tracks. There are currently 6 Metallica songs available for purchase as Jam Tracks, with at least 4 more to come. Currently, fans can purchase Fuel, Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets and Wherever I May Roam. For Whom the Bell Tolls, Lux Aeterna, Nothing Else Matters, and Seek & Destroy. Each Jam Track is 500 V-Bucks each. Owning a Jam Track allows players to play it in Fortnite Festival, play 4 Jam Loops from the song, and equip the track as their lobby music.

Metallica Festival Pass

Last but certainly not least, is the Festival Season 4 Festival Pass. The Festival Pass is like a Battle Pass, with several tiers of items for players to unlock. Players can level up their Festival Passes by completing Quests and Milestones within Fortnite Festival.

There is a free reward track, where players can unlock emotes, Jam Tracks, an instrument, and even more customization items.

The Premium Reward Track is 1,800 V-Bucks. Purchasing the Premium Pass will immediately unlock the Lars Ulrich Outfit. As players progress the pass, they can unlock skins for the rest of the Metallica members. These are, in unlock order, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, and James Hetfield. Each skin also includes a LEGO style for use in LEGO Fortnite. In the tiers between character unlocks, fans can unlock a Loading Screen, emotes, a Lars’ drum set, the “One” Jam Track, and Kirk’s guitar.

And that is how to unlock everything in the new Fortnite Metallica crossover. While it will cost a lot to get everything for hardcore collectors, fans who pick and choose can get a great value, and there are plenty of free rewards to unlock.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy