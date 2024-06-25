A mysterious entity has found its way to Fortnite, and players have a chance to catch a glimpse of them. However, like anything worthwhile in video games, it’s not going to be easy. Here’s how to find The Wanderer in Fortnite.

Where to Find The Wanderer in Fortnite

The Wanderer now roams around the Island… 👻 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/mO4HWGQkYt — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) June 25, 2024

After the update on June 25, 2024, Fortnite players are reporting sightings of The Wanderer on the Island. They appear as a hooded figure and float around until a player looks at them, making them disappear. There doesn’t appear to be an exact science to finding them, but that doesn’t mean it’s a lost cause.

Diving into Battle Royale will give players the opportunity to find The Wanderer in Fortnite. While they don’t spawn in a specific spot, lasting as long as possible will maximize the chances of them popping up in the game. However, since the new Reload mode doesn’t follow the story set up in the main game, they’re unlikely to show up there, so focus on Zero Builds and traditional BR.

The Wanderer was first mentioned during the story quests in Chapter 5, Season 2. They made their first appearance during the start of Season 3, with them being part of Megalo Don’s crew that invaded the Island. Megalo Don has told players to stay away from his ally, but no one wants to listen to a villain, especially one that’s brought all kinds of terror to Fortnite using vehicles. So, go hunt down The Wanderer and prove to Megalo Don that he and his crew have no authority in Battle Royale.

And that’s how to find The Wanderer in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

