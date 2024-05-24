fortnite season 3 vehicle mods
Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked Vehicle Mods Explained: All Mods & How To Use Them

Published: May 24, 2024

With vehicles taking center stage in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked, the modding capabilities have seen a bit of an overhaul. Cow Catchers and Chonkers Tires are old-school compared to how you can kit out your vehicles now.

How To Mod Vehicles in Fortnite Season 3

Adding modifications to your vehicles in Fortnite Wrecked is as simple as in previous seasons. Scroll to the item you want to use in your inventory, aim at your car, and press the throw button. If you hit your car, the mod should automatically equip.

However, there are a lot more mods than just Cow Catchers and Chonkers tires to play with. Each vehicle has three mod slots: Roof, Bumper, Front Bumper, and Tires. You can equip a single mod into each one of these slots, or you can replace a mod that already occupies a slot.

This means players can have a gun mounted to the roof of the car, spikes sticking off the front, and bulletproof shields covering the tires.

All Vehicle Mods in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, players will only have access to six different weapon mods (two types for each slot), but we may see this expanded over the course of the season.

Roof Slot Mods

  • Machine Gun Turret – A high-velocity minigun that rains bullets on opponents
  • Grenade Launcher Turret – Utter destruction on the go. A slower fire rate but a much larger damage radius

Front Bumper Slot Mods

  • Spiked Bumper – Run into players to deal a devastating amount of damage
  • Cow Catcher – Run into players or builds to bump them far away or break through barriers

Tire Slot Mods

  • Bulletproof Tires – Do these really need explaining? Render your tired impervious to bullets
  • Chonkers Off-Road Tires – A classic. These babies will make every terrain a part of the open road.

We will continue to add to this list as the number of available vehicle mods grows.

