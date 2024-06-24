All Pirates of the Caribbean Items in Fortnite & How to Get Them

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 has been controversial, to say the least. However, Epic Games is preparing to launch another collaboration that will hopefully help smooth things over. Here are all of the Pirates of the Caribbean items in Fortnite and how to get them.

Getting All of the Pirates of the Caribbean Items in Fortnite

Jack Sparrow and Co. are taking over Fortnite, and it all starts with the Cursed Sails Pass. The event pass found itself in the game for a brief time on June 22 despite not being set for release until July 19. That means plenty of players got a brief look at what items are coming to the game. Here’s a list for anyone who didn’t get to see the Cused Sails Pass before it left the Item Shop:

Jack Sparrow Outfit

Jack’s Compass Back Bling

Jack Sparrow’s Sword Pickaxe

Jar of Dirt Emote

Pirate’s Grin Emoticon

Cursed Jack Sparrow Variant

Sparrow Run Emote

Banner Icon

4 Level Up Tokens

The Cursed Sails Pass isn’t going to be the only way to grab Pirates of the Caribbean items in Fortnite, though. Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Hector Barbossa skins are going to head to the Item Shop at some point, and they’ll all have additional cosmetics. Will Turner appears to have been left out this time around, but it’s always possible he’ll be released at a later date.

In terms of items players can use in Battle Royale, nothing has been confirmed. However, if the Star Wars and Avatar: The Last Airbender mini-passes are anything to go on, there’s sure to be something for the future swashbucklers out there.

And those are all the Pirates of the Caribbean items in Fortnite and how to get them.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

