The Cursed Sail pass is here, and if you want to unlock all of the Pirates of the Caribbean items in Fortnite, you’re going to have to complete a few challenges. One of them is a bit trickier than others, though. Here’s how to Walk the Plank in Fortnite.

How Do You Walk the Plank in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3?

Walking the plank should be familiar to fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean, but for the young gamers out there, it might seem strange like a strange request. All it involves is heading to Shipwreck Shallows in the middle of the map near Restored Reels and getting to the bridge of the pirate ship, aka the Black Pearl. At that point, you just have to find the wooden plank hanging over the side of the ship and walk on it.

However, while the challenge seems simple enough, the entire lobby is after Jack’s Ship Glider, meaning they will be looking to complete the quest as well. It’s probably smart to wait to visit Shipwreck Shallows until later in the game, as landing there can send you back to the lobby in a hurry. So, wait for everyone to fight each other and gather some loot before trying to visit the Black Pearl.

I’m speaking from experience, of course, because, when I went to Walk the Plank in Fortnite, I found myself running from half of the lobby. I probably lasted a few seconds before a sweat shot me with a Combat Shotgun and did a little dance. This is not Fortnite from a few years ago, where players would let others complete challenges before trying to pad their stats.

And that’s how to Walk the Plank in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

