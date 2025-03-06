Tribe Nine Characters Tier List (March 2025)

To survive and win Zero’s death game, you must gather powerful allies. While there are many units to collect, here are the best characters you should obtain in Tribe Nine.

Best Characters in Tribe Nine

Here is the tier list for all Tribe Nine characters:

Tier Character S Tsuruko Semba, Miu Jujo, Q, Minami Oi, Enoki Yukigaya A Eiji Todoroki, Jio Takinogawa, Yo Kuronaka B Roku Saigo, Koishi Kohinata C Yutaka Gotanda, Tsuki Iroha, Hyakuichitaro Senju

S-Tier

Image via Too Kyo Games

There are five characters that can be considered S-tier in Tribe Nine. However, the best character in the game is arguably Tsuruko Semba. She is a support character who can deal damage while also buffing your team. With her ultimate skill, Invigorating Surge, she can apply the Turning Tides buff to the whole party while also attacking enemies. Despite being a support, she can also be played as a damage dealer due to her smooth movement, which makes attacking very easy.

Another great S-tier character is Miu Jujo. She is an Attacker unit with powerful abilities. Her main gimmick is her skill to place Luminous Crystals on the battlefield. This construct deals DoT damage to any enemies within its radius. Besides having a powerful Ultimate, she also has high speed. She can easily dodge various attacks from enemy bosses, making her a perfect damage dealer.

Q is a Tank unit with a high Break Ability and powerful attack skills. His main gimmick is his ability to accumulate stacks of Fighting Will, which he can unleash to buff his damage. He works exceptionally well when paired with Tsuruko Semba and an Attacker unit.

Although Minami Oi is a 2-Star unit, she is still a great healer in Tribe Nine. She is accompanied by a trusty drone that has two modes: healing and aggressive. The drone automatically switches to aggressive mode whenever she finishes healing an ally. This makes her a hybrid DPS, which is extremely useful for adding extra damage. Although her damage isn’t very high, she’s easy to use. She also uses ranged attacks, making it a bit easier for new players to dodge enemy attacks.

Besides Miu Jujo, Enoki Yukigaya is another amazing Attacker. Her main gimmick is her stacks of Heat, which she gains by performing various combos and counterattacks. Once you’ve gathered enough Heat, you can unleash a special skill to inflict massive damage on the enemy.

A-Tier

Image via Too Kyo Games

Eiji Todoroki is an A-tier Attacker character in Tribe Nine. In addition to having strong attack skills, he also possesses some sustain abilities. His Brilliant Me! skill allows him to take 25% less damage when My Turn to Shine! is active. This is especially useful since enemies will target Eiji during this period.

If you need a tank, consider using Jio Takinogawa. Like Eiji, he can taunt enemies while also reducing the damage he takes. However, he is ranked lower due to his limited damage output. Despite this, he remains a solid choice, especially for new players.

Our protagonist, Yo Kuronaka, is surprisingly a decent pick in Tribe Nine. He has a high Break Ability, making him useful in battles. However, his main weakness is his somewhat clunky moveset, which makes playing as him feel awkward. His damage output is also not as strong as the S-tier units, but he is still worth considering if you want to build him.

B-Tier

Image via Too Kyo Games

Roku Saigo and Koishi Kohinata are considered B-tier characters in Tribe Nine. Roku is a decent Fighter unit with a medium damage output, but there’s nothing particularly outstanding about his abilities, so he doesn’t stand out. On the other hand, Koishi is a free Healer unit you receive at the beginning of the game. He is a passable support character that new players can build early on, but I recommend switching to a stronger Healer if you obtain one.

C-Tier

Image via Too Kyo Games

For the characters here, we have Yutaka Gotanda, Tsuki Iroha, and Hyakuichitaro Senju. They’re not entirely unusable, but they lack standout abilities. You may find them useful in the early and mid-game, but they could hold you back in the endgame. You’ll receive Tsuki Iroha for free, but I recommend investing in Koishi Kohinata instead. Meanwhile, Yutaka Gotanda is a passable Tank, and Hyakuichitaro Senju is an average damage dealer.

That’s everything you need to know about the best characters in Tribe Nine. Note that as new characters are released, this tier list might change. It’s best to pull while also considering your personal preferences.

Tribe Nine is now available on Android, iOS, and PC.

