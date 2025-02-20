Tribe Nine Reroll Guide

Tribe Nine is a free-to-play action game developed by Akatsuki Games and Too Kyo Games, with the latter being founded by the Danganronpa creator, which would explain the game’s distinctive art style. If you’re looking to reroll your account in Tribe Nine, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Reroll in Tribe Nine

The reroll process for Tribe Nine is a little painful, as you’re required to play through a rather lengthy tutorial section before you can start messing around with the game’s gacha system. However, once you’ve completed the tutorial, you’ll be able to reroll by going back to the main menu, deleting your player data, and skip the tutorial on subsequent runs. This means that you just need to clear the tutorial one time, and the reroll process will be significantly easier.

Here’s the step-by-step rundown:

Play through the Tribe Nine tutorial section until you gain access to the Synchro function. Claim all rewards from the mailbox through your character menu. Spend all currency on the Synchro feature until you get the character you want. If you’re unsatisfied with your pulls, go to the menu and choose Return to Title. One the title screen, choose to Delete Player Data. Start a new game and skip the tutorial, and repeat the process.

The tutorial section takes about 30 minutes to get through the first time. There’s no way to skip cutscenes either, so you’ll just need to manually play and tap through the dialogue as you go.

Who Should You Reroll For in Tribe Nine?

The nice thing about Tribe Nine is that it looks like all characters are equally viable; they just cater to different play styles. This is allegedly a very skill-based game, so it’ll come down to player skill rather than character kits when it comes to progressing.

That being said, listed below are some of the more versatile and easier to use characters that may be worth rerolling for:

Senba Tsuruko

Yukiya Enoki

Jujo Miu

And that’s everything you need to know about the reroll process in Tribe Nine. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy