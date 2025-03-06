How to Use the R.E.P.O. Lobby Size Mod

R.E.P.O. is an online multiplayer horror game that will likely feel familiar to folks who have played Content Warning and Lethal Company. If you’ve played those games and also wished you could have more people in your squad, you probably feel the same way here too. Here’s how to use the lobby size mod in R.E.P.O.

Installing the More Players Mod in R.E.P.O.

By default, R.E.P.O. lets you have six players in your lobby, which is pretty generous. But if you want more, there’s a way to do that.

First, you’ll need to download and install BepInEx from the Thunderstore, which is the mod framework tool that lets you access and run mods. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Download and install BepInEx. Dwonload the More Players mod from Thunderstore. Open the .zip file. Drag the plugins folder to the BepInEx directory in the game files.

And that’s it. The More Players mod is officially installed in your game. The next step is to figure out how to actually use it to suit your needs.

How to Increase Lobby Size

To increase the lobby size in R.E.P.O., you’ll need to adjust the config files on your computer. Here’s how to do that:

Open up the BepInEx config folder. Use Notepad to open the zelofi.MorePlayers.cfg file. Look for the line that says Maximum Players, and change the number to whatever you want the lobby size to be. Save the file, then launch the game.

So for instance, if you want your lobby size to accommodate eight players, you can change the number to 8. Do be warned, however, that if you set it too high, the game may crash, so adjust accordingly.

And that’s how to use the lobby size mod in R.E.P.O. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all monsters and how to deal with them.

