What a Double Elimination Is in Fortnite & How To Get One

Published: Jul 26, 2024 11:17 am

Fortnite sends players on all sorts of missions, but some are a lot simpler than others. There’s no shame in needing help, though, especially when a quest is the only thing standing between you and XP. Here’s what a double elimination is in Fortnite and how to get one.

What Is a Double Elimination in Fortnite?

Double kills are pretty common in multiplayer games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. All they take to pull off is to kill two players in quick succession. That remains the same in Fortnite, with all the game asking you to do to achieve a double elimination is send two players back to the lobby back to back. However, when everyone is trying to knock out the same challenge, all that’s easier said than done.

How To Get a Double Elimination in Fortnite

The easiest way to get a double elimination in Fortnite is to locate a group of bots; no, not NPCs, but the bots Epic Games fills the lobby with. They’re not hard to come by, as they usually have simple names with a couple of numbers in them, and they’re easy to eliminate. Once you know you’re up against a bot squad, ensure that you knock two down and finish them off quickly.

Another option is to third-party two squads already in battle. Typically, they aren’t paying attention to players outside of the fight, which makes it easy to pick people off. The trouble will come in making sure they get eliminated for good without being sent back to the lobby yourself.

And that’s what a double elimination is in Fortnite and how to get one.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

