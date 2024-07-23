How to Listen to Pirate Tales in Fortnite: All Pirate NPC Locations, Listed

Pirate Code Three is finally here, allowing players to get one step closer to unlocking the Jack’s Ship Glider. However, there’s a pretty tough challenge standing in their way. Here’s the locations of all the pirate NPCs in Fortnite and how to listen to their Pirate Tales.

How to Listen to Pirate Tales From 4 Different Pirates in Fortnite

If you’re trying to complete Pirate Code Three, listening to Pirate Tales will be the most difficult challenge you come across. What it entails is visiting the four different Pirates of the Caribbean NPCs across the map and listening to them tell a story. Each story will provide some background information about the character, which should be familiar to fans of the movie franchise.

All Pirates of the Caribbean NPC Locations in Fortnite

Unfortunately, it’s going to take visiting four different spots on the Island to complete this quest, so it’s almost impossible to do it in one game. To be efficent, however, it’s important to know where to go and who to look for. Here are the locations of all of the Pirates of the Caribbean NPCs in Fortnite:

Jack Sparrow is on the East Cost of the Fortnite Island near the Pirate Ship docked south of Grand Glacier

Hector Barbossa is wandering around Shipwreck Shallows

Elizabeth Swann is in Pleasant Piazza

Davy Jones is west of The Underworld

Keep in mind that other players will likely be trying to complete the same challenge, so it’s a good idea to grab some loot and prepare for a battle.

And that’s how to listen to Pirate Tales in Fortnite and the locations of all of the Pirates of the Caribbean NPCs.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

