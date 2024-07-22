An iconic vehicle is coming to Fortnite, and a lot of players are going to want to get their hands on it. However, like a lot of video games these days, Fortnite isn’t making the item easy to acquire. Here’s how to get the Cybertruck in Fortnite Battle Royale.

How To Find the Cybertruck in Fortnite

Pulls ♾️



Catch a ride in the @tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/CA8xuYQreS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 22, 2024

Fortnite has been known to add famous weapons and locations from TV shows, movies, and so on. However, the game rarely adds things from the real world. That’s what’s happening with the Cybertruck, though, as Tesla’s vehicle is preparing to take over the mean streets of Battle Royale. Unfortunately, it won’t be an item in the game like Megalo Don’s Behemoth but a skin to put on the base cars in the game.

That’s probably going to be disappointing for gamers who were looking forward to finding the Cybertruck and gaining all of the advantages that come with it, like windows that aren’t supposed to break but most definitely do. It also means the only way to show love to Tesla in Battle Royale is to head to the Item Shop and purchase the bundle for around $20 starting on July 23, 2024.

With the Cybertruck only being a cosmetic, it’s likely to end up like its real-life counterpart, where rather than people being impressed when seeing it, they’re going to judge the person driving and wonder what they’re compensating for. So, if anyone reading this is itching to add the Cybertruck to their inventory, there’s a chance the entire lobby will gang up to send you packing. It might just be better to wait on that Elon Musk skin.

And that’s how to get the Cybertruck in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

