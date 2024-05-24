All Boss Locations in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Mythic Weapons & Medallions

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 adds a few bosses to the map, but not as many as were in Season 2. There are three boss NPCs dotted around the map at the start of Fortnite Wrecked, and here are their locations and what they drop.
Ringmaster Scarr – Nitrodome
Boss Name: Ringmaster Scarr
Location: Nitrodome
Mythic Weapon: Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt
Medallion Power: Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion will give you infinite ammo and a small damage buff!
The Machinist – Redline Rig
Boss Name: The Machinist
Location: Redline Rig
Mythic Weapon: The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle
Medallion Power: The Machinist’s Medallion will regenerate your Shield over time!
Megalo Don – Brutal Beachhead
Boss Name: Megalo Don
Location: Brutal Beachhead
Mythic Weapon: Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists
Medallion Power: Megalo Don’s Medallion infuses players (and their vehicles) with infinite Nitro
What if the Fortnite bosses aren’t at their base?
At the start of each Fortnite Season 3 match, bosses will be at their bases gearing up to roll out. They will load up in their vehicles and form a convoy if they aren’t eliminated in time. This means that instead of eliminating a boss and snagging their wheels from the garage, you’ll need to hunt the boss down and engage in vehicular combat.
You’ll still get all the goodies associated with eliminating the boss, including their Medallion and Mythic weapon, but it won’t be as easy. Boss vehicles have infinite Nitro, so they can boost away and toward you as much as they like. Plus, they’ll likely have a few goons driving with them you’ll need to worry about.
As for where they’re located, it differs from match to match. You’ll just need to listen for the sound of motors running and search for the smell of burnt rubber… and hope it isn’t a player waiting for you.