All Boss Locations in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Mythic Weapons & Medallions

Published: May 24, 2024

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 adds a few bosses to the map, but not as many as were in Season 2. There are three boss NPCs dotted around the map at the start of Fortnite Wrecked, and here are their locations and what they drop.

Ringmaster Scarr – Nitrodome

fortnite ringmaster scarr boss npc

Boss Name: Ringmaster Scarr

Location: Nitrodome

Mythic Weapon: Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt

Medallion Power: Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion will give you infinite ammo and a small damage buff!

The Machinist – Redline Rig

the machinist fortnite boss location

Boss Name: The Machinist

Location: Redline Rig

Mythic Weapon: The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle

Medallion Power: The Machinist’s Medallion will regenerate your Shield over time!

Megalo Don – Brutal Beachhead

fortnite megalo don boss npc

Boss Name: Megalo Don

Location: Brutal Beachhead

Mythic Weapon: Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists

Medallion Power: Megalo Don’s Medallion infuses players (and their vehicles) with infinite Nitro

What if the Fortnite bosses aren’t at their base?

At the start of each Fortnite Season 3 match, bosses will be at their bases gearing up to roll out. They will load up in their vehicles and form a convoy if they aren’t eliminated in time. This means that instead of eliminating a boss and snagging their wheels from the garage, you’ll need to hunt the boss down and engage in vehicular combat.

You’ll still get all the goodies associated with eliminating the boss, including their Medallion and Mythic weapon, but it won’t be as easy. Boss vehicles have infinite Nitro, so they can boost away and toward you as much as they like. Plus, they’ll likely have a few goons driving with them you’ll need to worry about.

As for where they’re located, it differs from match to match. You’ll just need to listen for the sound of motors running and search for the smell of burnt rubber… and hope it isn’t a player waiting for you.

