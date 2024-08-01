What Is a Creator Made Island in Fortnite?

Whether you need to complete some quests for XP or you want new content in Fortnite, it helps to know what Creator Made Islands are. This guide will explain exactly how they work and how you can start playing in them for more rewards.

What are Creator Made Islands in Fortnite? Explained

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Creator made Islands are any maps or modes that were not created by Epic Games themselves. Outside of the main modes you see in the features tab, there are tons of creative modes that can be accessed at any time and they even provide XP bonuses. For an item like the Cybertruck, you will eventually need to spend some time in the Creative Islands to complete all the summer challenges. But you can at least pick the modes you like.

In general, there are two types of Creator Made Islands in Fortnite. The most common ones are made in the standard island template that every player has access to. Tons of tools and items can be used to customize the island and the rules set within it. You can create anything from team deathmatch maps to Among Us-inspired modes. All of these fall in the same category of Creator-based content.

Outside of the most common maps, there are Creator made islands that utilize UEFN. This was an addition to Fortnite that made it so creators had far more access to Unreal Engine tools. Maps or modes can get more in-depth than ever but it also requires more work outside of the usual islands that everyone has access to. Either way, they all count as Creator made islands and you can jump into any of them to earn the XP you’re looking for.

Fortnite is available now on multiple platforms.

